EBRD to provide Ukraine’s state-owned grid operator with a 97 million euro loan.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 26, 2022 10:05 pm
Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said that the allocated fund will ensure the stability of Ukrenergo's work. This is “extremely important support of the country during the military aggression,” said Marchenko.
