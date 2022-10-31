Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
DTEK says its running out of equipment for power grid repair

October 31, 2022 6:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
DTEK Executive Director Dmytro Sakharuk said the Ukrainian energy giant has depleted its stock of stored equipment following the two series of attacks after Oct. 10. “We were able to purchase some equipment,” Sakharuk said. “But unfortunately, the cost of the equipment is now measured in hundreds of millions of dollars.” He said while it is not possible to know how long the power outages will last after the Russian attacks on critical infrastructure on Oct. 31, they may last six to eight hours. Russia has intensified attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, causing blackouts across the country. On Oct. 31, Russian attacks hit 10 Ukrainian regions and damaged 18 buildings, most of which were part of Ukraine’s energy system, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

