Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, November 19, 2022

DTEK chief: Ukrainians should consider leaving country during winter to save energy

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 19, 2022 7:16 pm
Share

Maksym Tymchenko, the CEO of Ukraine’s largest private energy company DTEK, said Ukrainians should consider finding an alternative place to stay for the winter if possible amid ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, reported BBC. Tymchenko said reducing household energy consumption will help secure supply to critical facilities, such as hospitals housing injured soldiers.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK