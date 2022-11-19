DTEK chief: Ukrainians should consider leaving country during winter to save energy
November 19, 2022 7:16 pm
Maksym Tymchenko, the CEO of Ukraine’s largest private energy company DTEK, said Ukrainians should consider finding an alternative place to stay for the winter if possible amid ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, reported BBC. Tymchenko said reducing household energy consumption will help secure supply to critical facilities, such as hospitals housing injured soldiers.
