Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Defense Ministry: Russian forces intensify assault in direction of Bakhmut, Vuhledar

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 25, 2023 11:30 pm
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported heavy fighting near Bakhmut and Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, on Jan. 25. 

Maliar said Russian forces were throwing a significant number of personnel, weapons, and military equipment to try and break Ukraine’s defensive lines. 

Russian forces are numerically superior and have more weapons in this area, she said. 

As a result of an offensive operation in January, Russian forces managed to break through Ukrainian defenses and occupy Soledar, Donetsk Oblast. 

Russia hopes to use the gain to encircle the nearby Bakhmut, which Russia has tried to capture for more than six months.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

