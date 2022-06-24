Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalDefense minister: German howitzers will be sent to Ukraine soon.

June 14, 2022 10:43 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian troops will soon complete their training on using Panzerhaubitze 2000s, and “the first howitzers will be delivered,” German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said. In May Germany announced it would send seven Pazerhaubitze 2000s to Ukraine. The German government has been repeatedly accused of blocking arms supplies to Ukraine and constantly breaking its promises on such supplies. So far, not a single German heavy weapon has been sent to Ukraine since the large-scale Russian invasion began.

