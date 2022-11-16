Danilov: Ukraine urges joint examination of explosions in Poland

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov said Ukraine is “ready to hand over evidence of the Russian trace” regarding the explosions reported in Poland on Nov. 15. Ukraine is “expecting information from our partners, based on which a conclusion was made that it’s a [!ukrainian!] air defense missile,” Danilov said. On Nov. 15, a missile killed two people in Przewodow, Poland, amid Russia’s large-scale attack on Ukraine.