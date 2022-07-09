A Ukraine-born member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Victoria Spartz, on June 8, asked U.S. President Joe Biden to provide an assessment of Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, during the next congressional oversight briefing. In an official letter, she accuses Yermak of appointing Oleg Tatarov as his deputy while the latter “has been delaying the appointment of an independent anti-corruption prosecutor for over a year, rendering the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) dysfunctional." Meanwhile, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accuses Spartz of trying to “earn political capital” by questioning Yermak.