CNN: Pentagon says Putin has not made decision on nuclear weapons
October 7, 2022 11:48 pm
U.S. Defense Department press secretary Patrick Ryder said “we don’t assess that President Putin has made a decision to use nuclear weapons at this time,” reports CNN. “Many people in our government and in the international community… have highlighted the fact that this nuclear saber-rattling is reckless and irresponsible,” Ryder said. "Right now, the US does not have any information to cause a change in “strategic deterrence posture,” he added.
