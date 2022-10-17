Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalCNN: Pentagon says Putin has not made decision on nuclear weapons

This item is part of our running news digest

October 7, 2022 11:48 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

U.S. Defense Department press secretary Patrick Ryder said “we don’t assess that President Putin has made a decision to use nuclear weapons at this time,” reports CNN. “Many people in our government and in the international community… have highlighted the fact that this nuclear saber-rattling is reckless and irresponsible,” Ryder said. "Right now, the US does not have any information to cause a change in “strategic deterrence posture,” he added.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok