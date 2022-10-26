CNBC: Ukraine receives 2 NASAMS air defense systems from US

Raytheon Technologies, U.S.-based aerospace and defense conglomerate, has delivered two NASAMS air defense systems due for Ukraine to the U.S. government, its chief executive said on Oct 25. “We did just deliver two NASAMS systems. (...) We delivered two of them to the government a couple of weeks ago. They’re being installed in Ukraine today,” CEO Greg Hayes said on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” program.

"NASAMS is a short-range air defense system (...) and it could knock down everything in the sky from drones to ballistic missiles to fighter jets,” Hayes said.