German arms producer Rheinmetall is repairing 100 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and the first Marders are ready, Armin Papperger, CEO of the company, told German newspaper Bild. The media outlet published a picture of five of the Marders that are ready. However, it is up to the German government to decide where the Marders will be shipped, Papperger said. He added that 88 Leopard tanks, as well as Leo tanks, would be upgraded as well. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been accused of blocking arms supplies to Ukraine, and not a single heavy weapon has been supplied by Germany so far.