Bulgaria discusses sending medical packages for 35,000 Ukrainian soldiers
September 13, 2022 3:34 am
During a meeting with ambassadors from the U.K. and Ukraine on Sept. 12, Bulgaria’s Deputy Defense Minister Teodora Genchovska said the Bulgarian government is in the process of agreeing on a donation of 350 medical packages for 35,000 Ukrainian soldiers.
