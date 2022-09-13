Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Bulgaria discusses sending medical packages for 35,000 Ukrainian soldiers

September 13, 2022 3:34 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
During a meeting with ambassadors from the U.K. and Ukraine on Sept. 12, Bulgaria’s Deputy Defense Minister Teodora Genchovska said the Bulgarian government is in the process of agreeing on a donation of 350 medical packages for 35,000 Ukrainian soldiers. 

