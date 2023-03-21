Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Tuesday, March 21, 2023

British Intelligence: Wagner loses troops as group's convicts to be pardoned, released

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 21, 2023 11:41 am
Share

Thousands of Russian convicts who were recruited by the Wagner mercenary group are likely to be released, the U.K. Defense Military reported in its March 21 update. 

The convicts were recruited by the Russian-controlled private military contractor to join the war against Ukraine with the promise of being pardoned and released if they survived half a year on the front. Approximately half of the total convicts have been killed or wounded, the U.K. Defense Ministry writes. 

However, the defense ministry believes that Wagner is following through on its promises to grant the survivors freedom.

According to the defense ministry, Wagner is "likely banned" by Russian authorities from taking on more prisoners in the future, after a recent public conflict between Wagner and Russia's Defense Ministry. The recruitment of prisoners reached its peak in the autumn of 2022.

With a large number of convicts reintegrating into Russian society, including those with a history of violent offenses, the U.K. Defense Ministry anticipates a "significant challenge" for Russian society in the future.



The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK