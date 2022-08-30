Reuters: US calls on Russia to create demilitarized zone around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
August 30, 2022 3:34 am
The White House called on Russia to comply with demands to demilitarize the area around the plant. White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said a controlled plant shutdown would be the safest option.
