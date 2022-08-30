Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalReuters: US calls on Russia to create demilitarized zone around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

This item is part of our running news digest

August 30, 2022 3:34 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The White House called on Russia to comply with demands to demilitarize the area around the plant. White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said a controlled plant shutdown would be the safest option.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
