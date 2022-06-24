Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalBono from U2 singing in Kyiv at Khreshchatyk metro.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 8, 2022 3:22 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Accompanied by Ukrainian soldiers, the Irish singer has gone down to the metro and started singing Stand by Ukraine.

