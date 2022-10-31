Bloomberg: Wheat prices soar after Russia exits grain deal
October 31, 2022 7:21 am
Wheat futures surged after Russia exited the UN-backed Black Sea Grain Initiative to allow grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, Bloomberg reports. If price rises continue, the recent setback in supply caused by Russia pulling out of the deal could add to global food inflation and worsen hunger, Bloomberg wrote.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.