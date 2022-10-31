Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Bloomberg: Wheat prices soar after Russia exits grain deal

October 31, 2022 7:21 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Wheat futures surged after Russia exited the UN-backed Black Sea Grain Initiative to allow grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, Bloomberg reports. If price rises continue, the recent setback in supply caused by Russia pulling out of the deal could add to global food inflation and worsen hunger, Bloomberg wrote.

