Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Bloomberg: Price of Russian oil falls below proposed EU cap.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 28, 2022 11:09 pm
Share

Russia’s Urals crude oil fell to $51.96 a barrel at the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, Bloomberg reported, citing data provided by Argus Media Ltd., a publisher of commodity prices. 

Earlier in November EU diplomats discussed a price cap on Russian oil in the range of $65-70 per barrel. 

Bloomberg reported earlier that Russia had already lost most of its oil market in the European Union’s northern countries even before an EU embargo on Russian oil is set to take effect on Dec. 5. 

Russian oil shipments to northern Europe have fallen below 100,000 barrels a day, compared to 1.2 million barrels a day sent to the region’s ports each day in early February, according to Bloomberg. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK