Bloomberg: Most valuable US chipmaker ceases Russian operations

California-based chipmaker Nvidia Corp. had already suspended its shipments to Russia but had maintained a presence there “to support our employees and their families,” the company said in a statement on Oct. 3, Bloomberg reports. It is now “ceasing all activities” in the country, the company said.

As Russia's war enters its eighth month, the chipmaker said that “with recent developments, we can no longer operate effectively there." “All employees will be given the option of continuing their jobs in other countries.”