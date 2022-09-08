Blinken visits Kyiv to announce $2 billion in military aid to several countries including Ukraine
September 8, 2022 1:55 pm
U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Sept. 8 to announce $2 billion in foreign military financing to 19 countries, including Ukraine, at risk of future Russian aggression. The U.S. State Department did not disclose the countries or how much funding would be dedicated to Ukraine.
