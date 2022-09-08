Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 8, 2022 1:55 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Sept. 8 to announce $2 billion in foreign military financing to 19 countries, including Ukraine, at risk of future Russian aggression. The U.S. State Department did not disclose the countries or how much funding would be dedicated to Ukraine.

