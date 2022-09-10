Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalBlinken: Putin weaponizing energy 'as Russia falls short of its battlefield aims'

September 10, 2022 5:56 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
At a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Sept. 9, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said "Putin is betting that the Kremlin can bully other countries into submission," but that he has "already lost that bet." Blinken also said U.S. support for Ukraine is “unwavering” and the U.S. will do everything in its power to help Europe with high energy costs this winter.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
