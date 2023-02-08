Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Blinken, Kuleba discuss additional military aid, sanctions on Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 8, 2023 3:05 am
In a phone call on Feb. 7, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he discussed additional military aid and new sanctions on Russia with U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken.

He said they also discussed “preparations of important events” as Russia’s full-scale invasion approaches its one-year mark.

“Russia would be making a grave mistake if it thought anyone would get tired of fighting the evil it brings,” Kuleba said on Twitter.

Bloomberg reported on Feb. 6, citing unnamed sources privy to the information, that the U.S. is planning a 200% tariff on Russian-made aluminum to be announced “as soon as this week.”

On Feb. 3, the U.S., the G7, the EU, and Australia placed a price cap on “seaborne Russian-origin petroleum products,” the U.S. Treasury Department said. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

