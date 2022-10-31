Blinken discusses Russia's war with Chinese Foreign Minister
October 31, 2022 5:16 am
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during which Blinken raised Russia's war against Ukraine and the threats it poses to global security and economic stability, according to a statement by the U.S. Department of State.
