Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 31, 2022

Blinken discusses Russia's war with Chinese Foreign Minister

October 31, 2022 5:16 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during which Blinken raised Russia's war against Ukraine and the threats it poses to global security and economic stability, according to a statement by the U.S. Department of State.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok