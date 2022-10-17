Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Biden: Danger of nuclear “Armageddon” highest since Cuban missile crisis

October 7, 2022 7:46 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. President Joe Biden said during a Democratic fundraiser in New York that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s threats to use tactical nuclear weapons are not a joke, Reuters reported. “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis,” he said.

“He is not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological and chemical weapons, because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming,” Biden said. “I don’t think there’s any such thing as the ability to easily (use) tactical nuclear weapons and not end up with Armageddon.”

