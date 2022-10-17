Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 24, 2022 2:04 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In an address to the UN General Assembly, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear weapon threats are “much more reminiscent of medieval barbarism than of Russian greatness.” “Everyone in this room, every single country, will one day be asked ‘What did you do to stop this? What did you do to protect the people of Ukraine? Did you look away, or did you act?’” De Croo said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
