Belgian PM: ‘There is no room for neutrality' in Russia’s war against Ukraine
September 24, 2022 2:04 pm
In an address to the UN General Assembly, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear weapon threats are “much more reminiscent of medieval barbarism than of Russian greatness.” “Everyone in this room, every single country, will one day be asked ‘What did you do to stop this? What did you do to protect the people of Ukraine? Did you look away, or did you act?’” De Croo said.
