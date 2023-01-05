Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, January 5, 2023

Belarusian Defense Ministry: Russian troops continue to arrive in the country

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 5, 2023 5:52 pm
Share

Russian forces are continuing to deploy personnel, weapons, military, and special equipment to Belarus, according to the Belarusian Defense Ministry statement published on Jan. 5.

In addition to coordinating combat activities, joint flight and tactical training would also be held to increase the combat readiness of aviation units from both countries, the ministry added.

The deployment is said to be part of efforts to ensure the "military security of the Union State."

Russia and Belarus created the Union State, a binational confederation, in 2000. It remained a formality until recently, but the two countries have stepped up talks on merging their state institutions and markets since 2019. 

Belarus has participated in Russia's aggression by allowing Russia to use its territory for attacks against Ukraine. However, Belarusian troops have not been sent to Ukraine yet.

At the same time, General Oleksandr Pavliuk, Commander of the Forces and Means of Defense of Kyiv, has announced that Ukrainian military forces have formed a special fighting group on the border with Belarus, ready to defend against any potential offensive action.

“The multi-level system of protection of Ukrainian troops will not allow them (invading soldiers) to go beyond the Belarusian border,” Pavliuk said.

Pavliuk emphasized that a multi-level protection system has been established, including fortified positions and long-term defense structures, making it very difficult for any Russian and Belarusian troops to cross the border. The defense system spans approximately 1,000 kilometers of total fortified lines, he said.

In an interview with The Economist on Dec. 15, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhny said that Russia is almost certainly preparing for a new large offensive in spring, which could be a second attempt at taking Kyiv from the north.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK