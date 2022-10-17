Belarusian Defense Ministry: Nearly 9,000 troops to form Russia-Belarus joint military force
This item is part of our running news digest
October 16, 2022 4:51 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The figure for the joint regional military command between Moscow and Minsk was announced on Oct. 16 by Valery Revenko, the head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry’s Department for International Military Cooperation. The news comes amid heightened threats of a fresh attack on Ukraine from Belarusian territory. The joint Russia-Belarus force was announced by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko on Oct. 10. On Oct. 15, Belarus’ Defense Ministry announced the arrival of the first group of Russian servicemen to Belarus after the force's creation.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.