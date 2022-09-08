Belarus holds military drills at borders with Ukraine, Poland
September 8, 2022 10:23 am
Belarus' Defense Ministry said its military will conduct drills in the country's regions bordering Ukraine and Poland and its Minsk and Vitsebsk regions until Sept. 14. According to Deputy Chief of Ukraine’s General Staff Oleksii Hromov, the drills will allegedly focus on crossing the border with Ukraine and taking parts of Ukraine that Belarus deems so-called “lost territories,” potentially including parts of Ukraine’s Volyn, Rivne, and Zhytomyr oblasts. However, Hromov said the chance of a Belarusian offensive into Ukraine remains low.
