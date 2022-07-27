Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 18, 2022 1:09 am
A video posted by Russian state-controlled media appears to show British national John Harding held captive by Russian proxies. BBC received confirmation from those close to Harding that it is him in the video. Harding was reportedly captured while fighting alongside Ukrainian units at Azovstal in May. British nationals Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner were also captured in Mariupol and are sentenced to death by Russian proxies.

