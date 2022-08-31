Baerbock: Public opinion won't make Germany lift sanctions.
August 31, 2022 9:47 pm
Speaking at the Forum 2000 conference in Prague, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock assured Ukraine that Berlin would not lift sanctions even if protests against rising energy prices heat up. "We support you and will support you as long as it takes, no matter what the German electorate thinks," Baerbock said.
