Azov intelligence officer Illya Samoylenko said at a news briefing that Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol have four options. These include waiting indefinitely without fighting, running away "like a coward", surrendering or fighting until the end, he said. If the Ukrainian defenders surrender, Azov soldiers have a very low chance of survival, and that is why the only acceptable option will be to stand up and fight, he added. The highly fortified Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, is being stormed by Russian troops. Kremlin propagandists have demonized Azov fighters and hinted that they should not be left alive if they surrender.