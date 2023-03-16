Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Authorities: Russia’s proxies in occupied regions put teenagers on military register

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 5, 2023 1:09 pm
According to the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, boys born in 2006 are now to be put on the military register by Russia's proxies in the occupied regions of Luhansk Oblast, apparently in preparation for their mobilization in the future. 

Ukrainian authorities do not have direct access to the temporarily occupied areas, and appear to report this information relying on their local sources.

Russia’s proxies are also continuing to draft older citizens to fight against the Ukrainian forces.

Furthermore, search measures for those who have evaded the draft have intensified. Such men will be detained and immediately taken to conscription points.

Russian troops are facing great losses at 153,120 casualties as of March 5, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

British intelligence said on March 5 that the mobilized are sent into battle with only “firearms and shovels,” resulting in bad physical and mental state.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

