June 11, 2022 5:38 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A captured South Korean national who fought to defend Ukraine will be put on “trial” by a Russian-installed court in the occupied Donetsk, Russian news agency Interfax reported. The name of the fighter wasn’t revealed. Two British citizens, Sean Pinner and Andrew Hill, and Moroccan national Saadoun Brahim were sentenced to death on June 9 by a Russian-installed court in Donetsk. The United Nations called the sentence a war crime.

