Air raid alert sounds in Kyiv, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad oblasts
December 30, 2022 2:39 am
Air raid alerts were activated across three central regions and in the city of Kyiv early on Dec. 30 due to possible Russian drone attacks.
Kyiv City Military Administration confirmed that air defense has been active and urged the citizens to remain in shelters.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member