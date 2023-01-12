Air Force: Ukraine downs Russian aircraft, drone on Jan. 12

Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft and an Orlan-10 drone on the morning of Jan. 12 with anti-aircraft missile systems, reported the Ukrainian Air Force’s press service.

The Su-25 aircraft was downed toward eastern Ukraine and the Orlan-10 drone was downed over southern Ukraine.

Since September, Ukraine has shot down more than 500 drones launched by Russia, according to the Air Force of Ukraine's Armed Forces.