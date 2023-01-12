Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, January 12, 2023

Air Force: Ukraine downs Russian aircraft, drone on Jan. 12

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 12, 2023 11:53 am
Share

Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft and an Orlan-10 drone on the morning of Jan. 12 with anti-aircraft missile systems, reported the Ukrainian Air Force’s press service.

The Su-25 aircraft was downed toward eastern Ukraine and the Orlan-10 drone was downed over southern Ukraine.

Since September, Ukraine has shot down more than 500 drones launched by Russia, according to the Air Force of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK