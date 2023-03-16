Air defenses at work over Kyiv Oblast

The Kyiv Oblast military administration said shortly after midnight on March 9 that Ukraine's air defenses were "operating" in Kyiv Oblast.

"Air defense was operating in Kyiv Oblast. Stay in shelters until all clear," the military administration wrote on Telegram.

No other information about what the air defenses were targeting has been made available yet.

Explosions were reported in the cities of Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, and Zhytomyr, as well as Kyiv, Poltava, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil oblasts amid a mass Russian attack late on March 8 and into the early hours of March 9.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said at 3:45 a.m. local time that Russian forces attacked the region. He urged residents to remain in shelters.

Numerous explosions have been reported in the city of Kharkiv. According to Suspilne media, part of the city is left without electricity following the attack.