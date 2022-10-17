Air defense downs 2 Iranian-made kamikaze drones over Kyiv Oblast

Ukraine’s air defense shot down two Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones launched from the territory of Belarus on Oct. 10, according to Yurii Ihnat, spokesman of Ukraine’s Air Force Command.



Earlier on Oct. 10, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko supported Russia's mass missile strike on Ukraine. He added that his country began the process of creating a joint regional military command with Moscow but didn't explain what the new military formation would be tasked with.

