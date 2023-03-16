ABC News: Biden says Ukraine does not need F-16 fighter jets

In an interview with ABC News, U.S. President Joe Biden said he has ruled out giving Ukraine advanced fighter jets “for now.”

When asked whether President Volodymyr Zelensky needs F-16 fighter jets, Biden responded by saying, “he doesn’t need F-16s now.”

He added that there is “no basis upon which there is a rationale, according to our military now, to provide F-16s.”

However, Biden noted that there is no way to know what Ukraine would need in the future.

“Look, we’re sending him what our seasoned military thinks he needs now,” Biden said. “He needs tanks, he needs artillery, he needs air defense, including another HIMAR(s).”

Biden added that the U.S. is sending Kyiv what is necessary for Ukraine “to be able to make gains this spring and this summer going into the fall.”

Zelensky has repeatedly asked his Western allies to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

On Jan. 30, Biden dismissed Zelensky’s request, saying that the U.S. will not be providin Kyiv with the jets.

On the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, Biden reaffirmed his vow that “Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia,” adding that “brutality will never grind down the will of the free.”

On Feb. 24, the U.S. also imposed additional sanctions on Russia, and announced $10 billion and $2 billion aid packages for Ukraine.