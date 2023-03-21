Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Parliament approves $14 billion increase in state budget expenditures for defense-related needs

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 21, 2023 2:04 pm
Ukraine's parliament increased defense expenditures by Hr 537.2 billion ($14.6 billion), Budget Committee Chairman Roksolana Pidlasa reported on March 21. The bill will enter into law once signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Pidlasa, 96.5% of the added expenditures will be directed to national security and defense sectors.

Hr 518 billion ($14 billion) will be spent on food and financial support for the military, as well as the purchase of special equipment like drones.

Hr 19 billion ($515 million) will be used to replenish the state budget's reserve fund for unforeseen and urgent measures, Pidlasa said. 

The reserve fund includes at least Hr 3 billion ($81 million) in funds that should be used for one-time monetary assistance to families of soldiers killed in combat and Hr 2 billion ($54 million) for the construction of fortifications. 

