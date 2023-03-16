Ambassador: Zelensky plans to attend July NATO summit in Vilnius

President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to attend the July NATO summit in Vilnius in person, Petro Beshta, the ambassador to Lithuania, told BNS.

However, an official invitation must be extended, he said, since Ukraine is not an official NATO member state.

Zelensky has spent most of his time in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, but he recently made diplomatic trips to Washington D.C., London, Paris, and Brussels.

According to Beshta, Ukrainian officials hope attendees at the summit will agree "very clearly that as soon as the war is over, Ukraine becomes a member of NATO."

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Feb. 21 that Ukraine, the European Union, and NATO are joining forces to increase the production of weapons and ammunition for the needs of the Ukrainian army and to replenish the allies' stocks.

He met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Union chief diplomat Josep Borrell in Brussels to discuss strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

"We have a common goal — to restore peace and stability in Europe. For this, the victory of Ukraine is important, as well as providing our military with everything necessary as soon as possible," Kuleba said during the first-ever trilateral meeting between Ukraine, EU, and NATO.