16 explosions reported in Belgorod, Russia

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported on Oct. 16 that 16 explosions were heard in Belgorod, a Russian city located just about 50 kilometers away from the Ukrainian border.

Multiple videos shared on social media confirm the reported explosions.

According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, two people were injured by the attack.



Ukraine hasn't commented on its potential involvement.

Earlier on Oct. 15, a fire broke out at an oil depot due to shelling in Belgorod.

Gladkov said an ammunition warehouse was blown up in Belgorod, blaming Ukraine for the attack. Kyiv hasn't commented.