Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
New York Times: Russian propaganda entrenched in eastern Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 20, 2023 5:23 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Many residents in Ukrainian towns on the frontline still believe Russian propaganda about the war, according to a New York Times article.

One resident believed that the Ukrainian Army was responsible for shellings in her town, even though Russian forces have been attacking several cities in the region for over eight months.

The New York Times reported that many residents perpetrate popular Russian lies, such as the conspiracy that the West caused the war or that the Ukrainian Army is responsible for forcing people to leave.

According to Dmytro Kirdiapkin, a local police chief in Kostyantynivka, residents of eastern Ukraine are exposed to Russian social media channels, television, and radio programs at all hours of the day. “We lost the information war in 2014,” he said.

The Ukrainian intelligence community is unable to keep up with the spread of propaganda. In addition to an abundance of pro-Russian material, some residents act as informants to Russian intelligence.

“In my opinion, [propaganda] is the most brutal weapon the Russian Federation uses on our people,” Kirdiapkin said to the New York Times.

Despite the past success of Russian propaganda campaigns, Kirdiapkin believes that people will become less susceptible to lies as they begin to see for themselves the events of the war.

Ukraine war latest: Defense Ministry says ‘complex measures’ of counteroffensive ‘underway’ in the east
Key developments on April 19: * “Complex measures” of Ukraine’s planned counteroffensive are “already underway” in the east, Defense Ministry says * Patriot air defense systems arrive in Ukraine * NYT: ‘Surge’ in electronic components sent to Russia via Armenia, Kazakhstan * Commander: Embattle…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
