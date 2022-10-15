New York Times: Russian military has lost 6,000 pieces of equipment since Feb. 24

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the New York Times, the Russian military has lost 6,000 pieces of equipment since launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February.

The newspaper reported that Washington had detected Russia’s lack of critical supplies for diesel engines, helicopter and aircraft engine parts, and its armored tanks as early as May.

The rate at which the Russian military has been using munitions is unsustainable, with Western sanctions crippling Moscow’s defense industry, the New York Times reported, citing a newly released U.S. government report.

Russia’s existing military supplies appear to be dwindling.

Russia has used two-thirds of the high-precision missiles it had at the start of the full-scale invasion, said Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov. Reznikov added Russia only had 609 such missiles left.

Despite facing battlefield setbacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Oct. 14 at a summit in Kazakhstan that “Russia was doing everything right” in Ukraine. However, he admitted that Moscow’s allies were “worried” about the conflict.

