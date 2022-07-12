New UK prime minister to be announced September 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Eleven candidates have joined the race so far. The first round will take place on July 13 when Conservative MPs will whittle the candidates down in a series of secret ballots. The 1922 Committee of Conservative members of parliament organizes the leadership contest. Any candidate receiving less than 30 votes will be eliminated from contention, with party members ultimately choosing between two final candidates. Tax cuts, inflation, and fuel prices are expected to be the central issues in the race.