News Feed, Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia, Military, Mobilization, War
Edit post

New-type military recruitment center to open in Zaporizhzhia

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 15, 2024 6:57 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers ride on an armoured vehicle in Novostepanivka, Kharkiv region, on September 19, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Yasuyoshi Chiba /AFP via Getty Images) #forolga
This audio is created with AI assistance

The second Ukrainian military recruitment center independent from enlistment offices will open in Zaporizhzhia next week, Ivan Fedorov, the regional governor, announced on March 15.

The Ukrainian government aims to ramp up mobilization efforts in 2024 and has pledged to change the approach to military recruitment, giving more choices for potential conscripts.

The parliament is now considering a new draft of the mobilization law after its initial, contentious version was withdrawn.

The center employees will not serve summons but consult potential service members about available vacancies in the Armed Forces, the specifics of service in certain military units, carry out career orientation tests, and support candidates in the application process, according to Fedorov.

"This is not a military enlistment office, but a place where a person can come and find out in which brigade, branch of the army, or in which profession they can go to serve. A person is guaranteed to get this profession and get to a specific place in a specific unit," he said on national television.

Fedorov added that three military units fighting operations in Zaporizhzhia Oblast have been recruiting new service members in the region since March 1.

The center is a joint project of Ukraine's Defense Ministry and the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration. The first recruitment center of such type was launched in Lviv in February.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Russia recruits more foreign mercenaries to fight in war, Ukraine says.

Russia increasingly involves foreign mercenaries from countries with a "difficult economic situation" in the all-out war in Ukraine, Petro Yatsenko, a spokesperson of Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, said on March 15 during the press conference in Kyiv.
1:02 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 100 fallen soldiers.

Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 100 soldiers who died fighting against Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of the Prisoners of War reported on March 15.
10:36 AM

Yermak: Ukrainian, Hungarian officials to meet next week.

Representatives of the Ukrainian and Hungarian governments will hold a bilateral meeting next week, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, said on March 14 following a call with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
