Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, NATO, Ukraine, Jens Stoltenberg, Europe
Edit post

New head of NATO Representation in Ukraine appointed

by Nate Ostiller July 17, 2024 3:53 PM 1 min read
Patrick Turner, the newly appointed head of the NATO Representation in Ukraine (NRU) in Doha, Qatar, on March 27, 2022. (Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced on July 17 the appointment of Patrick Turner to lead the mission of the NATO Representation in Ukraine (NRU).

The NRU was first created in 2015 in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine. At the recent NATO summit, the alliance agreed to appoint a senior representative to the NRU, who would act as "a focal point for NATO's engagement with Ukrainian authorities in Kyiv."

Turner previously held other roles in the alliance, including assistant secretary general for operations and assistant secretary general for defense policy and planning.

"Turner brings years of leadership and experience to the role. As a committed public servant, he has a strong track record of delivering results," said Stoltenberg.

"I am sure he will excel in this important role as NATO continues to step up its support to Ukraine."

In response to the announcement, Turner said he was "truly honored to have been appointed as NATO's Senior Representative in Ukraine."

"I look forward to leading the NATO Representation and to working very closely with the Ukrainian authorities and with NATO Allies and partners to help deliver NATO support to Ukraine."

Ukraine can’t wait another 75 years to celebrate NATO accession, FM Kuleba says
Ukraine should become a NATO member sooner rather than later to ensure security and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with CNN on July 12.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Nate Ostiller
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:09 PM

95 Ukrainian POWs released from Russian captivity.

Another 95 Ukrainian defenders have been brought back home, including service members of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the Border Guard, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on July 17.
6:35 AM

Medvedev says Ukraine's NATO membership would lead to war.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev сlaimed that Ukraine joining NATO would be viewed as a declaration of war against Moscow. "The actions that Russia's opponents have been taking against us for years, expanding the alliance ... take NATO to the point of no return," Medvedev was quoted as saying.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.