New attack on Kherson strikes medical center

After a morning of heavy shelling, Russian forces struck Kherson again in the evening of Aug. 3, Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.

The latest round of shelling hit a shopping center and a medical facility, the governor said.

No casualties were reported at this time.

Earlier on Aug. 3, a Russian strike injured several people, including emergency workers. The attacks targeted residential areas and civilian infrastructure, with the morning shelling hitting a church and a trolleybus.

Days before, on Aug. 1, Russian forces shelled a hospital in Kherson, killing a doctor.