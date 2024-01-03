Skip to content
Norway to send F-16s to Denmark for Ukrainian pilots to train on

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 3, 2024 2:26 PM 2 min read
F-16 fighter jets during a military parade on Polish Armed Forces Day in Warsaw, Poland on Aug. 15, 2023. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Norway will send two F-16 fighter jets to Denmark as part of a training mission for Ukrainian pilots, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjoern Arild Gram said on Jan. 3, cited by the Norwegian media outlet NRK.

The "fighter jet coalition" to provide training for Ukrainian pilots and technical staff was officially established in July by 11 founding allied countries. Lessons for Ukrainian aviators are underway in Denmark and the U.S., and a training center was recently opened in Romania.

Norway will also provide 10 instructors to the training facility in Denmark. The two planes the country will send are for training purposes, but according to NRK, Norway also plans to send Ukraine between five and 10 F-16s.

The Netherlands will deliver 18 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Dec. 22, following a call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

It is unclear when the fighter jets will actually arrive in Ukraine, and some Ukrainian lawmakers have suggested that they will not be operational until the late spring, in the best case scenario.

The Washington Post reported that according to official estimates, Ukrainian pilots would be ready to fly F-16s no earlier than summer 2024.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:07 PM

Ex-official charged with treason, spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

The suspect was dismissed from his position as a civil servant in 2014. Subsequently, he began presenting himself as a political expert and authored several publications praising the Kremlin's policy toward Ukraine just as Russia launched its aggression by occupying Crimea and parts of eastern regions, the SBU said.
11:08 AM

BBC: Fugitive ex-SBU official released from Serbian prison.

Andrii Naumov, a former Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) general who was sentenced to a year in prison in Serbia for money laundering, was released in early December, the BBC reported on Jan. 3, citing the court of the Serbian city of Nis.
8:11 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 3. This number includes 680 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
2:55 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 2, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
1:12 AM

Lawmaker: Parliament preparing alternative bill on mobilization.

The Ukrainian parliament will not consider the government-proposed draft law on mobilization and military service in its original form, Yevheniia Kravchuk, a lawmaker and a deputy head of the parliament's committee on humanitarian and information policy, said on Jan. 2.
