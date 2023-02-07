Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

NBC: Biden expected to visit Poland to mark one year of Russia's war against Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 7, 2023 5:37 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

United States President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Poland to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, three people familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The sources told NBC that arrangements are currently being made for a trip toward the end of February but that the plans are not final until the White House officially announces the trip. According to NBC, a National Security Council spokesperson declined to comment.

Russia's full-scale invasion began on Feb. 24, 2022. Western, Ukrainian, and Russian sources have all recently stated that Russia plans to launch another large-scale offensive around the one-year anniversary mark.

In anticipation of another full-scale assault, the West has recently ramped up its military aid to Ukraine. The U.S. recently promised 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, while Germany pledged over a dozen Leopard 2 battle tanks and gave the green light to other countries to send their German-made Leopards.

The additional military aid, including tanks, could, however, take months to fully arrive and be put to use on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The first Leopard 2 battle tank from Canada arrived in Poland on Feb. 5, where Ukrainian soldiers will be trained on its use.

Oleg Sukhov: What should be done to ensure Ukraine's victory in 2023
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.