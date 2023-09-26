Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Navy: Russian missiles contain up to 50 foreign-made parts

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 26, 2023 11:21 PM 1 min read
A woman with dog looks on remain of missile laying in a park on August 30, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine.(Photo by Yevhenii Zavhorodnii /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Anywhere between 30 and 50 parts within Russian missiles are produced outside of Russia, Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said during a briefing on Sept. 26.

However, sanctions have meant that Moscow is investing in producing these parts in Russia, the Navy spokesperson said.

The Russian components are less reliable than the foreign-made equivalents, according to Pletenchuk

Sanctions have also caused Russia to switch from German-made engines to Chinese-made engines in navy ships, but Russia now plans to produce these engines domestically to ensure their supply, Pletenchuk added.

The Ukrainian authorities frequently investigate the components found inside Russian missiles and drones to assess the extent to which Russia is managing to bypass sanctions.

On Aug. 15, for example, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said that the Kh-101 cruise missiles that Russia used in a morning attack that day contained about 30 foreign-made chips. Yermak added that the missiles were manufactured in April this year.

Navy: 7 vessels have left Odesa through temporary Black Sea corridor so far
The Navy official clarified that this number includes five vessels that were docked in Odesa ports before the start of the full-scale invasion and two ships that have recently entered and left.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.