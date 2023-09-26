Navy: Russian missiles contain up to 50 foreign-made parts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Anywhere between 30 and 50 parts within Russian missiles are produced outside of Russia, Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said during a briefing on Sept. 26.

However, sanctions have meant that Moscow is investing in producing these parts in Russia, the Navy spokesperson said.

The Russian components are less reliable than the foreign-made equivalents, according to Pletenchuk

Sanctions have also caused Russia to switch from German-made engines to Chinese-made engines in navy ships, but Russia now plans to produce these engines domestically to ensure their supply, Pletenchuk added.

The Ukrainian authorities frequently investigate the components found inside Russian missiles and drones to assess the extent to which Russia is managing to bypass sanctions.

On Aug. 15, for example, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said that the Kh-101 cruise missiles that Russia used in a morning attack that day contained about 30 foreign-made chips. Yermak added that the missiles were manufactured in April this year.