Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Spokesperson: Navalny found, meets with lawyers

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 25, 2023 4:38 PM 2 min read
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny appears on a screen set up at a courtroom of the Moscow City Court via a video link on May 17, 2023. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is "doing well" and has been located in a penal colony in Russia's far northern Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, spokesperson Kira Yarmysh wrote on X on Dec. 25.

The news comes after Navalny's team and family lost contact with him for almost three weeks. The disappearance prompted concerns about the state of his health amid an intensifying crackdown on the opposition by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

Ivan Zhdanov, head of the Anti-Corruption Foundation established by Navalny, said on the same day that team looking for the opposition leader had sent in 618 requests and that lawyers had searched through "every detention center" before he was located in the IK-3 colony. Zhdanov and Yarmysh said Navalny has met with his lawyer.

The penal colony is located in a remote settlement north of the Arctic Circle, with "tough conditions" and limited access for letter delivery, according to Zhdanov. Navalny was previously held in the IK-6 Melekhovo high-security prison in Russia's Vladimir Oblast.

"Situation with Alexei is a clear example of how the system treats its political prisoners, attempting to isolate and suppress them," Zhdanov wrote.

During Navalny's disappearance, politicians in the U.S. and Europe called on Russian authorities to release the prisoner.

"We once more call for his immediate release and an end to the continued repression of independent voices in Russia," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Dec. 23.

"Russia’s political leadership is responsible for his safety & health in prison for which they will be held to account," said EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell.  

Navalny ‘no longer on list’ of prisoners at penal colony, whereabouts unknown
The authorities have refused to give Navalny’s lawyers access to the politician for six days, and his location is currently unknown. The Kremlin has been trying to prevent Navalny from communicating with the outside world and delivering his messages.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:48 AM

Air Force on Il-76 crash: Russia seeks to discredit Ukraine.

"During the Jan. 24, 2024, massive Russian propaganda targets external audiences with a flow of fake news in an attempt to discredit Ukraine in front of the international community," Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on his Telegram channel.
8:16 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 25. This number includes 950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.