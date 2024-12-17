Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

NATO takes lead in coordinating Western military aid to Ukraine, Reuters reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 17, 2024 10:30 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers from the mortar group of the "Karpatska Sich" battalion carry out combat operations and target Russian military with a 120 mm mortar on November 11, 2024 in Toretsk, Ukraine. Toretsk, in the Donetsk region, remains a hotspot as Russia forces advance in parts of Ukraine's east. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
NATO has assumed responsibility for coordinating Western military aid to Ukraine through the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) center, Reuters reported on Dec. 17, citing its sources.

The center, located at a U.S. military base in Wiesbaden, Germany, is now "fully operational."

Established following the Alliance’s July 2024 summit in Washington, the organization aims to streamline training programs and the delivery of weapons to Ukraine.

It involves approximately 700 personnel, including troops stationed at NATO's SHAPE headquarters in Belgium and logistics centers in Poland and Romania.

This shift marks a greater role for NATO in supporting Kyiv’s defense against Russia’s invasion.

Diplomatic sources noted that the transfer of authority to NATO might have limited impact, as the U.S., under President-elect Donald Trump, could still reduce its support for Ukraine.

Trump, who has signaled a potential reduction in U.S. aid, met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Dec. 7.

While the meeting did not produce a specific peace plan, Trump advocated for an immediate ceasefire, while Zelensky stressed the importance of security guarantees for Ukraine.

Who was Russian General Igor Kirillov, Ukraine’s latest assassination target?
Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov met his demise in Moscow on Dec. 17, reportedly killed by a bomb attached to a scooter planted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). “Kirillov was a war criminal and a completely legitimate target, as he gave orders to use banned chemical weapons against Ukraini…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
