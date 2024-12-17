NATO takes lead in coordinating Western military aid to Ukraine, Reuters reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO has assumed responsibility for coordinating Western military aid to Ukraine through the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) center, Reuters reported on Dec. 17, citing its sources.

The center, located at a U.S. military base in Wiesbaden, Germany, is now "fully operational."

Established following the Alliance’s July 2024 summit in Washington, the organization aims to streamline training programs and the delivery of weapons to Ukraine.

It involves approximately 700 personnel, including troops stationed at NATO's SHAPE headquarters in Belgium and logistics centers in Poland and Romania.

This shift marks a greater role for NATO in supporting Kyiv’s defense against Russia’s invasion.

Diplomatic sources noted that the transfer of authority to NATO might have limited impact, as the U.S., under President-elect Donald Trump, could still reduce its support for Ukraine.

Trump, who has signaled a potential reduction in U.S. aid, met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Dec. 7.

While the meeting did not produce a specific peace plan, Trump advocated for an immediate ceasefire, while Zelensky stressed the importance of security guarantees for Ukraine.